The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35 to $5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.250 billion to $4.650 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-5.550 EPS.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. 424,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

