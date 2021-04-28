The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

