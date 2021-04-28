The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 667,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,049. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.