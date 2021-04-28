The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

CHEF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 75,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.