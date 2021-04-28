The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
CHEF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 75,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.46.
In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.