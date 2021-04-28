The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

