The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $444.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $429.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.
Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.20. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $414.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.70 and its 200-day moving average is $366.19.
In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
