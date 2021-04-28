The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $444.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $429.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.20. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $414.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.70 and its 200-day moving average is $366.19.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

