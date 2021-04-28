The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 264.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SZC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

SZC stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.