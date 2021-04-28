The First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

