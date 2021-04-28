The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 87.8% in April

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,769. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

