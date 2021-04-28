The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDL opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

