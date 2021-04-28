The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.31 ($73.30).

1COV opened at €55.78 ($65.62) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.45.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

