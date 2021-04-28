The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

Shares of GS stock opened at $346.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.