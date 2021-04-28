The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.59 ($106.57).

PUM opened at €91.80 ($108.00) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

