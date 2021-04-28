The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.