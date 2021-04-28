The Graph (GRT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.96 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $185.96 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.