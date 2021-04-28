The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.31

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.31 and last traded at $134.55, with a volume of 161431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.