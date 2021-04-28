The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

