The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,918 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $307,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

