The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.00

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.93, with a volume of 1696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

