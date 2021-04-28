The Interpublic Group of Companies’ (IPG) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,377.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,267,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,520,000 after buying an additional 32,879,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,755,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,479,000 after buying an additional 13,244,987 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,470,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,855,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

