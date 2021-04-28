The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,270,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

