The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.24

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 1289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Joint in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $820.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

