The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The Joint has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $796.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

