The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The Joint has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $375,141.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,365.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.