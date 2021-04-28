The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NYSE KR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 142,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864,585. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

