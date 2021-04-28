The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.02

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 3466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -601.23, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.