The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.09 million, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.