The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 108.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 220,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the third quarter worth $44,741,000. GW&K Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 227,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 57,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

