The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

IRL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

