The New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The New York Times alerts:

The New York Times stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.