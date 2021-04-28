The ODP (ODP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect The ODP to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect The ODP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

