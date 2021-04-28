The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.77

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.77 and last traded at $185.09, with a volume of 2771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.