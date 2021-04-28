The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.530-5.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.50 billion-$75.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

