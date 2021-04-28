The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Acquires £20,104.65 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) insider Phil Crooks bought 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £20,104.65 ($26,266.85).

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 213.30 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.75 ($3.13). The company has a market cap of £66.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

