The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the March 31st total of 2,227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

