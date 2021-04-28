The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $120.74 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

