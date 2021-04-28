The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $120.74 and a 52-week high of $254.34.
SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.
In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
