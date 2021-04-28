The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.71.

SMG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.54. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $120.74 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

