The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 257.5% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE SHW opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $168.35 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.59.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

