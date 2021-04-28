The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $168.35 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

