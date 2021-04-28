The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $168.35 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $581,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after buying an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after buying an additional 82,273 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

