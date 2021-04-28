The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.31.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $168.35 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.