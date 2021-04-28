The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

SHW stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $168.35 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

