The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 6,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,813. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

