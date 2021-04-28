The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Down 86.4% in April

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMDM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Singing Machine has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50.

The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

