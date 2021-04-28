The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Timken updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of TKR traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

