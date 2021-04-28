The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE TKR traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

