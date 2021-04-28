The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.14 billion at midpoint, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.The Timken also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 1,038,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $89.45.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.71.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

