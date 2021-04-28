The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.