The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

