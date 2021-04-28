The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $442.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.80 million and the lowest is $428.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 849,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

